Hockey League steward Jyp knocked out 13 corps virus-ravaged HIFK goals in the evening: “Our AV gaming was pretty classless”

HIFK – Jyp 6-7

Hockey Helsinki IFK, which is in the second place in the league, suffered a home loss to Jyp in the round on Wednesday with goals 6-7. Jyp scored five goals with superiority.

In addition to Jyp, IFK was plagued by a lack of gameplay and a coronavirus. The team was suspended for 11 days after a SaiPa match in mid-January, during which time some of the players fell ill.

The starting point was therefore challenging. IFK was in voluntary quarantine until Sunday and returned with understaffed training on Monday.

“Many of the great values ​​we have had, winning habits and more, shone today in their absence. Discipline was found, and our AV gaming was pretty classless, ”head coach Ville Peltonen said.

IFK got a line-up against Jyp with only nine attackers. According to the competition rules of the league, the match can be played with at least 13 field players and two goalkeepers.

In addition to the narrow attack, the IFK line-up saw the normal seven defenders and two goalkeepers. The defense still lacked important players.

“We have a responsibility and we want to make sure our players stay healthy. If they are not healthy, then treatment is the best possible, and by no means will they recover too early, ”Peltonen said.

“The other thing is that we have such an atmosphere and safe to be here that we can be well, even when the situation is uncertain.”

IFK’s number one gun was a captain who hit 2 + 2 Teemu Tallberg. The goal was also successful Sebastian Dyk (1 + 2) Jere Innala (1 + 2) Sam Jardine (1 + 1) and Johan Motin.

Illan the game time was as high as 26 minutes and 58 seconds of ice time for the IFK center Otto Paajanen. The load was hard on the others as well, and the series program gives no mercy: IFK will play against Ilves, who is in the lead for five points, on Friday and Saturday.

“Yes, of course, there is a constant regulation and care in making smart decisions about training and active recovery,” Peltonen said.

The national hockey team traveling to the Beijing Olympics has not released a list of its substitutes. At least Peltonen did not admit that he knew if a player had been appointed from IFK to be the Lions’ deputy.

“I’m waiting for the Lions to announce here as well, but there are very different things in mind than the Lions,” Peltonen said.

Peltonen also made an important opening for the continuation of the SM series under the age of 20 during a press conference with the Zoom video call.

“I’d like to put such a thing on fire for the whole hockey team, that if only the U20 series isn’t playing in racing, and they’d have a good time playing with these same safety measures that the other series are playing.”

According to Peltonen, the U20 series is the second most professional in Finland. In addition, the series is an important preparatory step for many young hockey players. Now the games are on hiatus.

“I think it’s even a little outrageous that this is the situation. That this series is not being played. The League and the League and all the people in hockey must do their utmost to get this league back on track just as these other series are playing. There is no need for any special treatment, but the same treatment. ”