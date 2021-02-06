Hockey League round: The non-whistling interruption led to a knockout in Mikkeli

Six matches were played in the league on Saturday.

About Jukuri saw on Saturday that it was playing its fourth match of the week in the hockey league. The team was vulnerable in the defense in Tappara and this materialized in a 4-7 loss with seven two-minute ice caps.

In the second installment during the Jukuri transferred sentence Brandon Yip touched the puck, but the game was not interrupted and at the same time a nervous pilot Marko Kauppinen got out. The Jukurit’s two-man low lasted, but as soon as it ended, Tappara was hit.

The biggest drawback of the Jukuri is the huge fluctuation. Friday’s JYP game was overall great, but now four in one installment went on their own.

“I don’t think I got caught in the condition, the coolers were stupid. No four-game week is terribly different from a three-game week, ” Axel Rindell sums.

Tappara’s first pair Kits Maxim Matushkin and Valtteri Kemiläinen finalized the combined powers 1 + 8. Missed the match Anton Levtchi increased its power to readings 13 + 16, which relieves the third place in the points exchange.

“Levtch got something injured. Let’s examine, and see fate, ”the Tappara pilot Jussi Tapola found out.

Salmela’s return to the Finnish Championship ended in a victory for Ilves

Hockey league In the lynx camp, the long-awaited former own junior Anssi Salmelan the debut ended profitably on Saturday when KalPa crashed 3–2.

“The most important thing was to make a profit. I didn’t expect any masterpieces from myself, ”summed up Salmela, who moved from Ilves to Tappara at the age of 14.

Salmela got less than 23 minutes of ice time, which was the most in Ilves.

“It didn’t feel any bad, I played well periodically. I don’t even feel tired, ”Salmela said.

Ilves head coach Jouko Myrrä was pleased with Salmela’s presentation.

“Saarisen Pasi play Kits. He sees well who is going, ”Myrrä said.

The plus sign came from Ilves’ second goal, the minus sign from KalPa’s opening goal. The larger reason for the latter was misdirection in your area To Juuso Könönen given Joose Antonen.

“Situations change quickly. Just before that goal, we had a good situation at the other end, ”Salmela recalled the setback.

Salmela got a lot of ice time with dominance, but five shots didn’t score. The lynx scored one superior goal but was unable to Mikael Seppälä during vitosen to such.

Special situations play a key role in the evening in Pori

Aces and Pelicans, the Pori team rose to prominence thanks to their effective superiority. The team won the struggle with a score of 5–2 (0–0, 2–1, 3–1). Three of the Aces’ goals came with superiority, and the team’s most powerful player had 0 + 3 prey Nicolai Meyer. The Pelicans took seven two minutes in the fight.

“It didn’t come easily and the numbers might lie a bit. It was really a really smooth and hard torque. Luckily, we were a little ahead in special situation gaming. Our superiority was really good and our superiority was also successful, ”Ace accumulated 1 + 1 powers Peter Tiivola said.

The Pelicans are now going through a slightly more difficult phase. The team has lost four of their previous five games. The team played their fourth match of the week in Pori and it was reflected in the energy level.

“We were tired, but the start was still good. A week of four games weighed in. It’s a little harder to do in games now, but you just have to improve, ”the Pelicans coach Tommi Niemelä stated.

The closed node of the flies is opening

Hard through playing Flies showing signs of recovery in the hockey league. On Friday, the team applied for a away win in Vaasa, and in Saturday’s home game, SaiPa floated with identical numbers 2–0.

The ninth in the league table Flies grabbed points for the fourth consecutive game on Saturday.

The Oulu team had lost their previous four home games, but the team’s puck game against SaiPaa took a real leap forward.

“We’ve been able to raise our level, and little by little the game is starting to go. We have had a hard time at home, but the previous home game against KooKoo was already good, ”Kärppien Tuukka Tieksola said.

Tieksola shot Kärppie’s 2-0 goal in the third set with a great individual performance. The goal and power point were the 19-year-old striker’s first at the league level.

“I already had a half-run in the first installment. In my goal, I was able to challenge the defender, and the bet went exactly where I tried, ”said Tieksola from Jääl.

The highly skilled Tieksola had time to play 15 games in the league before their first success.

“Yes, success made it easier, because there has been a little monkey on the back for inefficiency. It feels like ”that the game scrolls better game by game.

The other hero of the flies was the goalkeeper Patrik Rybar, who kept his goal clean both on Friday in Vaasa and on Saturday in Oulu. Zero games were the first of the season for Rybar.

