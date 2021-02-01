Hockey League paint king Anton Lundell makes his debut in the Lion

A total of three first-timers joined the puck national team.

Helsinki IFK central striker Anton Lundell received an invitation to Leijon when Finland plays in the Swedish EHT tournament in Malmö in February.

Lundell shares the top spot on the League goal exchange with two other players. Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sebastian Wännström and Lundell have scored 16 goals.

A total of three first-timers received an invitation to the Lions. In addition to Lundell, KalPan Aleksi Klemetti and SaiPan Santeri Virtanen received an invitation.

“A hungry team and let’s drive three first-timers in,” the Lions GM Jere Lehtinen said.

“We started looking for players from all European leagues,” head coach Jukka Jalonen said.