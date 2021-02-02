Hockey League manager Lock head coach Power is quarantined for Korona exposure – at least for the next four matches

Tuesday’s match against Ilve is the first one in which Pekka Virta is on the sidelines.

Hockey league head coach of the leading Rauma Luko Pekka Virta has been quarantined due to Korona exposure. The exposure occurred the other day, according to Luko’s website.

The current exposure occurred outside the team’s premises and he has not been in contact with Luko’s players or staff members since. As a result, exposure does not result in protective or quarantine measures in the locker room.

The power is quarantined at home for 14 days following the quarantine guidelines of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). He will not be seen in coaching positions in at least the next four matches.