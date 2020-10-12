Hockey League crowds collapsed as the coronavirus spreads during the acceleration phase: “I understand people’s caution”

HPK missed less than a thousand spectators in its weekend home games. Sport has not even been able to play in his home hall due to the coronavirus situation.

Hockey The league kicked off in early October in an extremely challenging situation as the coronavirus epidemic spreads during the acceleration phase across the country.

This can, of course, be seen in the stands as well. Early-season audience numbers have not been sufficient to meet even the maximum capacity of the Corona period.

The most worrying readings were seen over the weekend in Hämeenlinna, where the reported crowds were well below a thousand in both matches.

The crowd for Friday’s HPK – Lock game was reported to be 651. Saturday’s HPK – Sport match was read by 713 spectators.

“We are announcing Attendees. Many people announce the tickets sold, which is why the difference is big, ”says HPK’s CEO Antti Toivanen says.

Toivanen says HPK has sold 2,000 tickets to both Lock and Sport games. The club said it could take 2,600 spectators into the hall during the season.

Special arrangements are made for 40-60% of the capacity in the league halls. When the audience falls short of that, the situation is unsustainable.

“Let’s just say that it definitely means that we have to think about additional savings in business,” Toivanen says.

“We have been preparing since the spring that viewership numbers will not be what they would be in a normal season. The fact that we have less than a thousand people is, of course, less than where our scenarios were. ”

The HIFK and Fly game was watched by 4061 spectators on Friday.­

The following a couple to three weeks show the direction in which both audience numbers and the coronavirus situation are evolving.

While efforts are made to make match events as safe as possible with their handbags, face masks and safety gaps, the halls have been loose.

“Health is a very important thing for all people. Because this is a pandemic and a virus that we have no experience with, I understand people’s caution, ”says Toivanen.

The CEO of Vaasan Sport also finds the situation challenging for the clubs Tomas Kurtén.

“After all, it’s a significant part of revenue and sales – and not just ticket revenue but also the revenue from related ancillary services,” he adds.

In Vaasa a rampant coronavirus has driven Sport on the road during the early season.

The coronavirus situation is so bad that gatherings and public events for more than ten people have been banned in the city, postponing Sport’s home opening to November.

“Yes, it is clear that it is a challenge. It is pointless to deny it, ”says Kurtén.

“What needs to be considered in the midst of a situation like this is what can be done on the revenue side and what can be done on the expenditure side. Those reflections have been made all the time. ”

Once the October home matches have been cleared from the calendar, the day of play for Sport’s first home match currently recorded in the program will be 11 November.

The JYP – HIFK match attracted 2,073 spectators at the beginning of October.­

Situation however, lives constantly and has changed considerably over the past month, as Kurtén points out.

“If we talk about us, then those imposed restrictions prevent you from playing in your own backyard.”

The sports home arena was thoroughly renovated before the start of the season. In the future, the club can also use the hall’s large restaurant facilities outside the games, as long as the coronavirus situation eases.

While waiting for home games, Sport has developed a fictional match event Sport against Covid-19, for which the club sells special match stickers on its website.

“We need to consider if there are other means of funding that we could introduce,” Kurtén says.