Hockey Laine gets two assists and Filppula scores in the final game of the season – Kupari scores his first NHL goal

The Finnish players grabbed power points in the last games of the regular season.

Hockey In the NHL, Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine was scoring two goals for his team in the face of Detroit Red Wings. Columbus took a 5-4 overtime victory over the Detroit.

Detroitin Valtteri Filppula scored the last goal of his team, which took the game to extra time. The game was decided by overtime Columbus Max Domi.

Columbus and Detroit hold the lead in the Central Division. The match was the last of the season for both teams.

In the encounter of the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils Leo Komarov helped the Islanders to a 5-1 win.

Komarov, who played for the New York team, scored two assists. He was involved in scoring his team’s first and final goals.

The Islanders are fourth in the Eastern Division and stick to the sequel. New Jersey, on the other hand, is being left out of the playoffs.

In the west in the division, the Colorado Avalanche strengthened their second place with a 3–2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. The Finnish name of the match was Kings’ newcomer Rasmus Kupari, who scored the first goal of his NHL career. He narrowed down to 2-3 early in the final round.

Mikko Rantanen grabbed the entry point for the Avalanche 2-0 hit by Cale Makar did by force in the second installment.

Nashville Predators beat Carolina Hurricanes, No. 1 in the middle division, 3-1. Predators Erik Haula scored the last goal of his team, final scores 3–1 with a sealed goal. Haula’s teammate Mikael Granlund grabbed two passes from the game. Hair Saros defeated Nashville with a goal 21 times.

The winning round secured Predators their division’s fourth playoff spot and turned off the Dallas Stars ’chances of a playoff. The Predators have one more regular season game left, too, against Carolina.

Playoffs is for the Predators for the seventh time in a row. Captain Roman Josin according to this time the contract differed from the previous ones.

“First of all, this is clearly a special season, but it was also different from the way we got to the playoffs and what kind of start we had for the season. No one was happy about how we played, ”Josi referred to the sluggish early season on the NHL website.

“I’m proud of the guys. We deserved this through the most difficult. We worked hard to secure the playoffs. When you take a look at the last 20 matches, ”it felt like every match was so important and we were in a playoff battle in every match. Each of our players played really well.

The Central Division games are also being pursued by the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. The teams also faced local time in a game played on Saturday. Florida beat Tampa Bay 5-1, headquartered in the same state.

Panthers were scoring another goal Alexander Barkov.