Hockey Kv. Federation leader Rene Fasel acknowledges the situation of the World Hockey Championship as very challenging and also gives understanding to Latvia’s position

International The Hockey Federation IIHF is wrestling under public pressure regarding the federation’s flagship tournament, the Men’s World Championships, to be held in Minsk, Belarus, and Riga, Latvia, on May 21-6. June next year.

The host race in Belarus has provoked opposition in Latvia and around the world due to the unstable political situation in the country.

IIHF and its chairman Rene Fasel have stressed that the federation cannot postpone the tournament for political reasons. At its meeting on Thursday, however, the IIHF set up a group of experts to evaluate the organization of the Games.

Decisions on the fate of the World Cup can be made by the IIHF Vice Chairman of the Board Kalervo Kummolan according to expect no earlier than November.

Fasel, meanwhile, clarified the situation in public on Friday at the union pages. According to him, the situation is “very challenging”.

“We face external political pressures that have put the 2021 World Cup tournament in serious jeopardy. The Prime Minister of Latvia [Krisjanis Karins] has expressed that the country still wants to host the Games, but may be reluctant to host the Games with Belarus in the current situation. Latvia is asking the IIHF to consider changing the main host (Belarus) to another country, ”Fasel explains.

“The political movements of the Latvian government are, of course, understandable. It has been distressing to see what has happened in Belarus. And if the games were on the program this month, they couldn’t be held. ”

Faselin he says he still doesn’t like “hockey comes into political debate”. However, the Swiss, who has chaired the IIHF since 1994, acknowledges that “health and safety are paramount” and that the IIHF needs to give careful consideration to the World Cup situation.

“A group of experts analyzed the situation at the World Cup. Even without these issues from the Latvian government, Minsk’s ability to ensure the health and safety of players, fans and officials has been a matter of concern. As always in IIHF decisions, we take as much time as we need and choose the solution that is best for the IIHF, its members and hockey. ”