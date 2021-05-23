Hockey Kotkaniemi’s goal was a thin consolation, Toronto equalized the match series

The Finns missed points in the battle between Islanders and Pittsburgh.

Hockey In the NHL, the first-round playoff series between the traditional Canadian clubs Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens leveled off as Toronto won the 5-1 match between the teams.

The score now stands at 1-1.

Flattened the previous match between the teams Jesperi Kotkaniemi started the second encounter perfectly. Kotkaniemi took Montreal to a 1-0 lead in less than eight minutes. Another Finnish player fed the Kotkaniemi hit Joel Armia mixed Tyler Toffoli. After that, the home team Toronto jumped into the driver’s seat in the match.

Toronto leveled Jason Spezzan with a goal of 1-1 in the opening round. In the second set, Toronto escaped to lead 3-1 Auston Matthewsin and Rasmus Sandinin with paints. In the final installment William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot finalized the final scores 5–1.

Montreal’s third Finnish player Artturi Lehkonen missed points in the match.

New York Islanders won the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 playoffs in the 1st round match. With their victory, the Islanders leveled the match to 2-2.

After an unpainted opening batch Josh Bailey and Ryan Pulock took the Islanders to a 2-0 lead. In the final installment Oliver Wahlström and Jordan Eberle succeeded with superiority and added 4-0 to the Islanders lead. Pittsburgh narrowed the hit at the end of the match Zach Aston-Reese by force majeure.

Islanders Finnish striker Leo Komarov played for nearly 12 minutes and tackled six times. Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen clocked more than 18 minutes in the trough.

Vegas Golden Knights took a firm grip on the continuation when it beat the Minnesota Wild away goal 4-0. Vegas moved to a 3-1 lead in the match series and is no longer a win away from the standings.

Vegas power players were Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar, who both scored two points in the match. Roy scored Vegas ’first and final goals and Kolesar initiated them. Two other Vegas goals were scored Alex Tuchille and Mark Stonelle.

Minnesota Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen followed up the whole match from the bench as the responsibility for the fight continued Cam Talbot.