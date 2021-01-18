Hockey Korpisalo rejected Columbus’ opening victory

The Finnish guard stopped 35 shots from Detroit.

NHL Hockey League in Monday’s early round, the Columbus Blue Jackets claimed a 3–2 away win over the Detroit Red Wings. The opening victory for the Columbus season was guaranteed by the goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo, which stopped 35 Detroit shots.

Columbus lost twice in his first games to Nashville on away ice. Korpisalo had a goal in the 1-3 loss opening game on Thursday, but on Monday in Detroit then came the 61st career victory in the NHL. The Finnish guards helped the third set with their goals Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois by eventually taking Columbus to a 3-1 lead that was enough to win.