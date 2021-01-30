Hockey Korpisalo helped Columbus to victory, the Finnish guard fought 31 times

Columbus defeated Chicago 2-1.

Hockey In the NHL, Columbus Blue Jackets have taken a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Columbus covered his Chicago home trough with a score of 2–1.

Columbus painted hard Joonas Korpisalo. He blocked 31 shots. The Chicago finish, on the other hand, crashed Kevin Lankinen, who blocked 25 shots out of 27.

Columbus took the lead in the first set Oliver Bjorkstrandin with paint. The goal was created by superiority.

The team scored their second goal in the second set when Eric Robinson managed to get the puck into the net. Bjorkstrand from Denmark, who scored the previous goal, grabbed a pass from Robinson’s goal.

After Robinson’s winning goal, Chicago narrowed Dylan Stromen with superior paint. No goals were seen in the third round.

No other matches were played in the NHL on local time on Friday.

Columbus and Chicago will next meet local time on Sunday.

NHL:

Chicago – Columbus 1-2 (0-1, 1-1, 0-0)

Ch: Kevin Lankinen 25/27 fight.

Co: Joonas Korpisalo 31/32 fight.