Hockey Korona haunts the Young Lions World Cup opening opponent Germany – one more new infection

Finland and Germany, who play in the A-block of the tournament, will meet Finnish time early on the day of slaughter.

Finland Germany, the youth hockey team’s World Cup opener, will start the tournament in Canada with Korona on his hocks. International Hockey Federation IIHF website it is reported that four players from the German team are in isolation about a day before the start of the World Cup due to corona infections.

Three of them gave a positive sample last week when a total of eight German World Championship hockey players developed a corona infection. After that, the World Cup team was diagnosed with one new infection, the player who received it must be quarantined until at least January 4th.

German ten players were released from the team quarantine and will be able to start training. Previously, six German players had been released from corona quarantine.

The other nine World Cup teams have not been diagnosed with infections in the race city of Edmonton. In connection with the World Cup tournament, a total of almost 5,600 corona tests have been performed in just over a week.

Finland and Germany will meet in Edmonton in the A-block match early on the day of slaughter in Finnish time.