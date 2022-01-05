Hockey KooKoo reported three corona infections on its League team

All those who test positive have mild symptoms.

Hockey The KooKoo team from Kouvola, which plays in the league, has had three coronavirus infections. KooKoo’s under-20 team has also been diagnosed with the infection, KooKoo website is told.

The rest of the team and their staff have been exposed, but Kymsote has not quarantined the exposed and they have not been tested. The team has been in voluntary quarantine by decision of the club. With Kymsote’s guidance, the team is only on symptom monitoring.

The next league match against Ilves is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 12 January.