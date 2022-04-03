Hockey KooKoo quickly takes the lead in Mikkeli, HIFK starts in Turku at 6.30 pm – HS follows the Sunday of three matches moment by moment

Tappara – Lukko and Jukurit – KooKoo start at 5 pm, TPS – HIFK at 6.30 pm.

Hockey The league semi-finals will continue on Sunday with three matches. The first semi-final team can survive during the evening, as the match series is interrupted in Tampere.

The match series between the winner of the regular season, Tappara, and the reigning Finnish champion, Luko, were home victories during the first three matches. Joona Luodon Saturday’s extension decision broke the formula and put Tappara in the lead 3–1.

The other two sets are 2-2 in a tie. TPS opened the HIFK series with a home win, but IFK won the next two in the playoffs. On Saturday, it was TPS’s turn to win again.

The sensational team Jukurit of the season lost the first two semi-final matches to KooKoo. However, second in the regular season took the next two games.

