Hockey Kokkola Hermes Mestis Society quarantined, in a series of match transfers

Four matches moving due to quarantine.

Hockey The players and staff of Kokkola Hermes, who plays in Mestis, have been quarantined, said Mestis on Tuesday.

“The competent infectious disease authority has quarantined Kokkola Hermes players and staff until March 1,” the series announced.

Quarantine with which four matches move from Hermes.

They are Hermes-JoKP (18 February), Hokki-Hermes (20 February), Hermes-Hokki (26 February) and IPK-Hermes (27 February).

Hermes will face JoKP on March 27, the Hockey games for Kokkola will be on March 10 and 26, and the new game day of the IPK-Hermes match will be on March 24.