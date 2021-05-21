Hockey Kneeling in the NHL, John Tavares got his head out of the hospital

Captain Tavares of Toronto Maple Leafs was in the hospital overnight.

Toronto Captain of Maple Leafs John Tavares has gotten home from the hospital. The club tells about it on Twitter. According to the club, Tavares was discharged in the morning, meaning he was in the hospital overnight.

Assailant Tavares is on the sidelines for the time being and recovers at home.

Tavares was hospitalized in the playoffs between Toronto and Montreal. Tavares was tackled and after his fall into Montreal Corey Perry skated towards him so that Perry’s knee hit Tavares’ head.

Tavares was eventually transported out of the trough on a stretcher when he could not rest on his knees.

Montreal won the first match of the series. You can continue with four wins.