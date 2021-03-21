Hockey Kiekko-Espoo rose to victory in the Women’s League championship

Espola goalkeeper Tiia Pajarinen’s defensive percentage in the playoffs is already almost 98.

KalPa – E-Espoo 0–2

Puck-Espoo applied for a second attachment to the hockey Women’s League championship by winning 2–0 in KalPa’s away. The final series is now in the same readings. Three wins are required for a gold medal.

The teams’ first final match ended with football readings 2–0. There has really been no colorful paint party in the series.

Tiia Pajarinen the dazzling playoffs with Kiekko-Espoo’s goal continues. He has conceded just five goals in eight matches. Now the zero game came off with 31 fights.

Pajarinen’s combat percentage in the playoffs is an incredible 97.6.

The match the winning goal was answered Emmi Leinonen, who rose to the team’s No. 1 chain on the eve of the finals. He thanked for the responsibility by shooting with superiority on the board 1-0. Janina Aro made a mask with a paint on the back Tiina Ranne did not see a glimpse of the puck.

Leinonen’s place in the number one chain originally belonged To Emmi Rakkolainen, who returned to the lineup after flattering the first final. Rakkolainen’s new playground was found in the triple chain.

The solution to 2–0 was born three minutes before the final buzzer Nea Katajamäki stage.

Puck-Espoo Tea Villilä did not play in the match after flying to the shower from Saturday’s fight. Emilia Vesa survived his own expulsion without repercussions.

Caught by the duo Matilda Nilsson and Emma Knight were fit to play.

Kiekko-Espoo is chasing the third and decisive victory in its home trough on Tuesday.