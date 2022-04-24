Hockey Kiekko-Espoo marched for the championship – HIFK crashed in the final finals

HIFK fell 8–3 in five finals.

Women The hockey league championship traveled to Espoo for the 15th time in the 21st century, when Kiekko-Espoo defeated Helsinki IFK in its decisive fifth final at home 8-3.

The final debutant HIFK narrowed down Kiekko-Espoo with two consecutive victories, but on Sunday the reigning champion punished his challenger mercilessly.

“We talked before the match about how we weren’t at our own level in the last two matches. There was a lot of talk about the need to shake hands and work, and today the team was hardworking, ”the long-time champion coach of Espoo Sami Haapanen said and acknowledged HIFK as well.

“HIFK made this a great final series. Sarah (PeninsulaHIFK’s head coach) can be proud of his group, ”Haapanen said.

A significant turnaround in the match was seen after the midfield, when one of HIFK’s number one defenders Krista Parkkonen was driven into the shower. Parkkonen illegally blocked the Espoo striker on the outskirts Tinja-Mariia Haukijärveand Espoo took 4-1 to lead with two quick overpowered goals.

At the beginning of the final batch, the berth star of Espoo Elisa Holopainen hit his home team with a second lead over the 5-1 lead. The numbers increased in the closing minutes when Espoo weighed three goals into the empty net.

Puck-Espoo first defender Nelli Laitinen eased the home team’s mood with their 1-1 draw at the end of the opening round.

Laitinen, one of the female lion’s body pieces, made 2 + 1 in the final, and was chosen as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

“We have an experienced team and we didn’t snooze in a tight spot. I am really proud of every girl, ”said Laitinen, who is in his twenties next Friday.

Laitinen, who has won his third Finnish Championship gold, will continue his career next season at the University of Minnesota.

“A great decision for my career in Espoo. Let’s see when I return, but now is the time to see the world. ”

HIFK rose to the SM final team in his third season, but captain of HIFK Karoliina Rantamäki, 44, had to manage to put their team around the net. Rantamäki assured that the Helsinki team will arrive next season with an even harder vibe and that his own, extensive Player Career will continue.

“At least you can’t stop there,” laughed Rantamäki, who started his league career in Kiekko-Espoo in the early 1990s and won eight Finnish Championship golds in the Blues.

“It felt like the match followed a pretty typical solution game pattern. Our spine was slightly torn apart by the superiority goals that came after the punishment. ”

The support groups of both teams created a hard lump for the full gallery of the Tapiola Training Hall.

“Great encouragement. There will be quite cold shivers and almost a drop in the lens. I am grateful to everyone who encouraged us, ”Rantamäki thanked.