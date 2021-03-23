Hockey Kiekko-Espoo championship canceled – KalPa offered shock treatment with five quick goals

KalPa narrowed down the Women’s League final to 2-1.

Kiekko-Espoo – KalPa 2–5

“I believe and trust that when we get the cap of the ketchup bottle open, then we go. It just requires who dares to be the first. ”

I saw KalPa’s coach Marjo Voutilainen said when the team had lost the Women’s League’s second final match against Kiekko-Espoo on Sunday.

The situation in the series was 2-0, and three championship wins were now required for the championship. Keeper About Tiia Pajarinen had formed a real monster for the people of Kuopio.

Then the third day of play in Espoo came. The ketchup bottle not only opened – it exploded. The Mörkö players spent the break getting a rerun of the team’s tactical organization and regained a passable organization when the game started again.

Tanja Niskanen was the one who dared to put the puck behind Pajarinen for the first time. It only took 40 seconds to finish. The released KalPa pressed his foot to the gas and accelerated to a pace never seen before in the series.

At eight minutes Inka Katajisto doubled the lead and 23 seconds later Niskanen hit again.

Puck-Espoo coach Sami Haapanen was forced into a shocking solution. Pajarinen, who had twice reset KalPan, gave way to the goal.

Erica Jaskari jumped between posts, but the change did not ignite the team. Elisa Holopainen passed the goalkeeper twice and KalPa took the lead with a 0-5 lead.

Kiekko-Espoo scored two more goals, but Kiri didn’t carry any further.

Just like in the semi-finals against HIFK, the people of Kuopio woke up to play at the last possible moment. The next match in the series will be played on Thursday in Kuopio.