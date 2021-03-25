Hockey Kiekko-Espoo celebrates the Finnish Women’s Championship – its own goal decided the final series

Emma Ritari was a warrior of KalPa’s misfortune.

Puck-Espoo was crowned Spring 2021 Women’s League champion. In the fourth final match in Kuopio, the team knocked out KalPan 3–2. The series ended with a win of 3-1.

The championship was confirmed Ella Viitasuon, Sofia Nuutinen and Anniina Rajahuhdan with paints.

The decisive third goal came just three minutes before the final buzzer. Rajahuhta delivered the puck to the goal, and the shot bounced off the KalPa defender Emma Ritarin from stage to top.

Puck-Espoo led the match already 2–0, but KalPa pushed to the levels in a handsome way in the third set. The goals were scored by familiar attackers; supported the entire spring team Elisa Holopainen and Tanja Niskanen.

Holopainen’s goal came from a penalty shot, and Niskanen fired the game 2-2 2 minutes before the end.

Goalkeeper of Kiekko-Espoo Tiia Pajarinen returned to his own good level after having had a substitution in the previous match. She was awarded the Karoliina Rantamäki prize for the most valuable player in the playoffs.

Captain Rajahuhta was able to raise the Aurora Borealis dish over his head.

Championship was Fifth to Kiekko-Espoo in the last ten years. The team celebrated gold under the name of the Blues in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019. In addition, the Espoo team reached the finals in 2017 and last spring, when the playoffs were interrupted.

A total of seven players from the final teams will continue through the World Cup camping in Vierumäki.

From Kiekko-Espoo to the camp, Viitasuo was named, Nelli Laitinen, Emilia Vesa and Emmi Rakkolainen.

Holopainen, Niskanen and Matilda Nilsson.

The news is complete.