Hockey Kiekko-Espoo acquired national team stars: Elisa Holopainen moves to the team from Kuopio

At the end of last season, Holopainen was voted the best player and best striker in the Women’s League.

Hockey Finnish reigning champion Kiekko-Espoo consolidated his favorite position for next season. Kiekko-Espoo announced several agreements on Thursday, including Elisa Holopaisen transition from Kuopio KalPa to Espoo.

Holopainen, 19, was voted the best player and best striker in the Women’s League at the end of last season. He has been selected for the constellation field of the series in the previous three seasons.

Holopainen was on the national team at the World Championships 2019, when Finland won silver, and also belonged to a camp group that finished at the World Championships in the spring before the tournament’s transfer decision.

“I felt that now was the time for something new, and I ended up in Espoo. The team has familiar players from the national team, and I think it supports my development. Espoo also has a good and aspiring team and the framework is in order, ”Holopainen said in the club’s press release.

Last spring, KalPa played against Kiekko-Espoo in the final and won silver.

To their back lines Kiekko-Espoo gets a tough returnee when he is a national team defender Mint Tuominen will represent the Espoo team next season. The defender moves from the shell to the team Kiira Yrjänen and the attacker Sanni Rantala.

The extension contract to Kiekko-Espoo was made by the defender Nelli Laitinen as well as attackers Emilia Vesa and Emmi Rakkolainen.