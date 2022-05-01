Hockey KHL team announces acquisition of three Finnish players – Russian website asks if they really play in KHL

According to the Campionat site, the agreements would have been made some time ago, that is, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, KHL emptied almost entirely of foreign players. Now, however, the KHL club Avtomobilist Ekaterinburg announced on Sunday that it has acquired three Finnish players: Juha Metsolan, Jyrki Jokipakan and Miro Aaltonen.

Russian sports website Campionat says the contracts would have been made some time ago and that the big question is whether the trio will ever play in Yekaterinburg.

Also a Metsola player agent Jarmo Kork confirm To Ilta-Sanomatthat, for example, Metsola’s agreement with Avtomobilist was signed in early January.

“Of course, he’s not going to play there if Russia is a country at war,” Kork said.

However, players need the help of the Finnish Hockey Federation and the International Hockey Federation to terminate their contracts.

Campionat also draws attention to the term “contracts registered” in the bulletin, ie the bulletin does not mention that the contracts have been signed.

The announcement date is May 1, as it became possible to publish the contracts of players who are free agents.

The trio also played in KHL last season, but in different clubs.