Hockey KHL Society Thirty coronavirus infections detected in Lokomotiv, more matches postponed

The news from Russia is also worrying for the domestic League.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported, based on its insider sources, that thirty positive corona test results had been obtained in the Hockey League KHL in Yaroslavl’s Lokomotiv.

Lokomotiv was to play in KHL’s regular season match against Chinese Kunlun on Tuesday near Mytich in Moscow. Kunlun has moved entirely to play for the Russian side this season, but the match has been postponed.

“Tests on Lokomotiv players are said to have had thirty infections, but according to data confirmed by the league, the number would be significantly lower,” a news agency source said.

Canceled the match is already the third that passed from Lokomotive. The team was supposed to play in Sochi on September 17 and in Minsk, Belarus on September 19.

Domestic the hockey league should start at the end of next week but at the same time there will be alarming hockey-related messages from Russia.

Different countries, different series, one might say, but with the same sport and hockey, Covid-19 seems to thrive.

In the coming weeks, a lot of corona infections have been found in hockey teams all over Finland. Has been in Mikkeli, Kouvola, Hämeenlinna.

“We don’t know exactly what playing hockey in particular predisposes to infections. Close interaction and an intense form of play may explain this, at least in part, ”Director of the Department of Health and Welfare Mika Salminen said on Tuesday on the THL website.

Jokers was just quarantined as a result of a match played at Hartwall-Arena against Neftehimik Niznekamski. After the match in Helsinki, some of Neftehimik’s players had a positive result in the corona test, when the Jokers were also quarantined.

The quarantine of the Jokers ended over the weekend and the team got to practice on Monday. The next match should be next Friday.

The league starts next week with one match on Thursday and a full round will be played on Friday, October 2nd.