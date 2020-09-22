Upgrade
Hockey KHL moved the match left at the foot of the corona quarantine to a new location: the Jokers play their home game in the coastal town of Volga

September 22, 2020
New dates have been found for the Jokers AK Bars Kazan and Metallurg matches.

Helsinki The Jokers missed five matches due to corona quarantine. Now KHL announces that a new game day has been found for two matches and even a new venue for the second match.

The Jokers will face Ak Bars Kazan in their home game on December 14, but the match will be played in Ak Bars ’home hall at Tatneft Arena. Kazan is located in the middle of Russia on the banks of the Volga.

The venue and time of the match is logistically convenient, as the Jokers will face Ak Bars in the away match in the same place the day before. In total, the Jokers will play from 7 to 14. five matches in away fields between December.

“The Helsinki Club considered that playing Ak Bars games on consecutive days in Kazan is the easiest solution for all parties in exceptional circumstances,” Jokerit states in his press release.

In addition, KHL found a new playing time for the Metallurg home game. It will be played at Hartwall-Arena on January 30, 2021. The match ends with a home game tube starting on Monday, January 25: less than four games a week.

The dates for the Severstal, Vitjaz and TsSKA Moscow matches are still missing. Of these, the encounter with Severstal would have been a home game.

Next, the Jokerit will play on Friday, when the team will face Sibir Novosibirsk in their home game.

