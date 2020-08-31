Hockey KHL leader Alexei Morozov toured the question of going to Minsk: “The club guarantees security”

The Hockey League KHL starts on Wednesday, the Jokers will play on Thursday.

Hockey League Chairman of the KHL Alexei Morozov considers it safe for the Jokers to play in Minsk, Belarus.

In an extensive interview on the KHL website, Morozov responded that Dinamo Minsk is a full member of the KHL and there is no reason not to go there.

“The club operates according to rules that apply to everyone else. The club has sent a letter guaranteeing a safe stay in the country, ”Morozov said.

KHL supplier The question said that Finnish fans were opposed to going to Minsk. Morozov did not answer at all the part of the question that the questioner and the Finns meant.

It can be difficult for Russians to understand that a dictatorship in the midst of major demonstrations is far from what the West thinks of democracy.

“Dinamo organized a training camp, played several training matches and took part in the Saleja Cup. Foreign players have also arrived at the club. At the moment, I see no reason for any club to cancel their trip to Minsk. ”

Morozov emphasized the league’s responsibility in controlling the coronavirus. Asked exactly how many cases there have been, Morozov replied that 131 players have had a coronavirus and 57 of them have recovered from play.

“I want to emphasize that everyone had mild symptoms and was under constant supervision by club doctors.”

Morozov also said that hockey is played to the public and spectators are admitted to the halls in every locality.

“It is necessary to let the audience into the stands, but it is also necessary to follow the instructions of the local authorities,” Morozov said.

KHL season kicks off on Wednesday in a single match between Moscow TsSKA and Ak Bars Kazan. The Jokers will play in Minsk on Thursday.