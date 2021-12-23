Hockey KHL fines Jokers for a misplaced hymn – Palau’s national anthem costs the team over a thousand euros

Playing the wrong national anthem violates KHL rules.

Hockey team Jokers receive fines of 100,000 rubles from KHL for their national anthem, says Russian news agency Tass. The payment in euros is about 1,200 euros.

The fine is based on the fact that playing the wrong national anthem violates the rules of the KHL.

Before Wednesday’s Jokerit – Dinamo Minsk, the Belarusian team played the wrong national anthem.

Instead of the national anthem of Belarus, the national anthem of the small island nation of Palau echoed in the Hartwall Arena. The Jokers apologized immediately after the blunder on Wednesday.

In the match worked as a dj Amanda Harkimo said on Thursday that he was to blame for the wrong national anthem.

Harkimo was preparing to play the Russian national anthem when he realized just before the start of the call that the Belarusian team was up against.

In many languages, the name of the state of Belarus contains a word Belarus. Harkimo retrieved the national anthem of Belarus from the plane and ended up playing the song that appeared on the screen in his distress Belau Rekid. This is the national anthem of Palau, which may also be written in Belau.

Case has also attracted international interest. News agency Tass has previously said that KHL is considering a fine.

Dinamo-pomo Sergei Susjko in turn, considered what had happened disrespectful of the players and the team and the country as a whole.

“Our club does not deserve such treatment,” Susjko commented on Belarus on the Hockey Association website.

Also a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported on the topic on Thursday.