Hockey Kevin Lankinen shone with a Chicago goal and gave a self-confident comment

Lankinen defeated 41 times when Chicago lost to Nashville in a winning shot.

Hockey In the NHL, the home team Nashville Predators already took a second win over the Chicago Blackhawks. With ease, profits have not come. The previous game was settled in overtime and the second in a winning shootout, after which Nashville took a 2-1 win.

Nashville maintained intense pressure with the Chicago goal, which was only guarded this season by its debut in the NHL. Kevin Lankinen. He fought 41 times while on the Nashville goal Hair to Saroks there were 29 replays. The first two rounds were played completely without goals.

In the winning shot, Lankinen defeated twice, but Nashville Matt Duchene was more cunning in his own shooting turn.

Lankinen has now defeated in four matches and has a balance of two wins, an overtime loss and most recently a loss in a winning shootout. The rejection percentage is an excellent 93.1, which as the best Finn justifies the goalkeeper’s stock instead of the ninth.

After the match, Lankinen was asked if he was surprised by the strong platform in the NHL.

“Not really,” was Lankinen’s self-confident response.

“I felt good and confident today. We played well as a team, and one other day the puck might bounce us and we’ll win. ”

The goalkeeper game was suspected before being the weakest link in Chicago.

“I don’t care what the skeptics say. I just focus on my own doing and try to stop each disc. I am glad that I got to play, and I think that I feel better game by game. “

Predators reached the neckline for the first time in the game after the third round had been played for just over five minutes. Nick Cousins got the puck past Lankinen with a wrist shot. Ryan Carpenter leveled for Chicago four minutes later.

About the Nashville invaders Mikael Granlund was on the ice for just over 20 minutes and Erik Haula about 15 minutes, but both missed points.

Nashville is in the league’s 14th place with seven games and four wins. Chicago, meanwhile, has won two of its two games and is ranked 18th.

In the second match of the morning, the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1. In the teams ’previous encounter earlier this week, Vancouver’s victory was even clearer.

Tyler Motte and JT Miller both scored two goals for Vancouver, Elias Pettersson one. Ottawa’s only hit was responsible Josh Norris.