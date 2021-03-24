Hockey Kevin Lankinen denies Chicago victory over Florida – Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov injured in warm-up

Lankinen blocked 33 shots with a four-loss tube-cut Chicago goal.

Hockey In the NHL, the Chicago Blackhawks took their first win of the season from the Florida Panthers, cutting a four-loss streak against the Florida team.

The home team won 3-2. Kevin Lankinen blocked a total of 33 shots with the Chicago goal.

Finnish Captain of Florida Alexander Barkov was NHL.com due to a lower body injury during side warm-up. Head coach Joel Quenneville told the team Twitteraccount that Barkov’s fitness is being assessed on a daily basis and more will be known tomorrow.

Nor is Barkov’s teammate Eetu from the Monastery not seen on ice. One of the Panthers’ Finnish reinforcements skated in the trough for about nine minutes Juho Lammikko. However, he did not score points.

The teams will face each other again on Thursday at local time.

Nashville Predators took the Detroit Red Wings 2-0. Hair Saros scored from Nashville with 31 shots fired at each goal.

Nashville striker Mikael Granlund in turn scored another of his team’s goals. He waved his opponent’s net in the first set around the 14th minute of play. Granlund’s goal was grabbed by the entry points Roman Josi and Eeli Tolvanen.

In addition to Granlund and Tolvanen, there were also Predators on the ice Erik Haula, who, however, did not earn power points from the match.

Dallas Stars’ Finns lost on Tuesday when Tampa Bay Lightning took a 2–1 away win. Dallas ’only goal was scored in the first set Roope Hintz. The match was about four and a half minutes behind at the time.

In the second set, however, Tampa Bay twice put the puck to the Dallas goal, sealing the fate of the Stars at the same time. Dallas Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell were left ineffective with this batch. The teams will take on each other in Dallas again on Thursday.

New Jersey The Devils previously took a away win over the Philadelphia Flyers with 4-3 goals. New Jersey rattled all its goals already in the first two sets, and the home team failed to save the situation despite the reductions in the third set.

Devilsin Janne Kuokkanen scored two points. First, Kuokkanen helped with the goal at the very end of the first set. For the second time, he held out his helping hand after the second round had been played for less than ten minutes. Kuokkanen was on the ice for a total of about 17 minutes.

To a teammate from Kuokkanen To Sami Vatanen instead, no power points were accumulated from the match.