Hockey Kevin Lankinen contracted 37 fights with a Chicago goal, was chosen as the star player of the match:

Calgary murmured Ottawa 6-1.

Hockey In the NHL, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Dallas Stars at home 4-2. The number one name of the match was the Finnish goalkeeper from Chicago Kevin Lankinen, who rejected 37 times. Lankinen was chosen as the star player of the match.

At the same time, the match was the first in which Chicago was allowed to take the audience into the hall this season. The doors of Blackhawks Hall opened to 3,820 spectators. Lankinen lit up the atmosphere after the match Chicago website.

“It felt amazing. This was the first time I played in front of Blackhawks supporters. I can hardly wait to feel like playing in a full hall, ”said Lankinen, who plays in the NHL during his new season.

Chicago escaped in the opening round to a 3-1 lead MacKenzie Entwistlen, Brandon Hagelin and Alex DeBrincatin hits. Denis Gurianov made the Dallas 1-1 draw in the opening round.

In the final installment Mark Stay brought Dallas to the end of the goal, but DeBrincat finished the final numbers 4–2 with his second hit of the evening. In addition to DeBrincat, two power points were collected from Chicago players Patrick Kanewho scored two goals.

About the Finns of Dallas Joel Kiviranta, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell missed points. Heiskanen clocked the playing time of the trio as high as 24 minutes and 35 seconds. Two other Finns from Dallas Roope Hintz and Sami Vatanen were not in the lineup.

Coach of Dallas Rick Bowness had said before the match that Hintz, who suffered injuries, will no longer play in the final matches of the season.

Hintz caught 41 power points from 41 matches this season. He played for the first time in his career at the point-per-game pace of the NHL season. The Finns have made at least one point per match in the regular season this season in addition to him Alexander Barkov, Mikko Rantanen and Sebastian Aho.

Match was irrelevant to both teams as their season ends in the regular season. Dallas played in last season’s final Stanley Cup finals in September and lost the championship to Tampa Bay Lightning.

The past season, which was coming to an end, was difficult for Dallas due to injuries, in addition to which the team had coronary virus infections in January.

“On paper, with a healthy team, we would have fought for the division’s victory. This was a huge disappointment, but there is nothing you can do about these things, ”Bowness said Sportsnet according to the game after.

Monday morning in the second NHL match, Calgary Flames crushed the Ottawa Senators with a score of 6-1. The Calgary power players had scored 1 + 2 Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Ottawa’s only finished Josh Norris.

The win kept Calgary’s thin playoff dreams alive. A team will advance to the playoffs if it receives the full eight points of its remaining four matches and at the same time the Montreal Canadiens are left without points in its two remaining matches.

The Canadian block is the only one where the playoff teams have not yet been confirmed.