Hockey Kekäläinen grabbed the best player of the league last season – Justin Danforth shined in Columbus Blue Jackets

Hockey league A lovely Canadian striker in Rauma Luko in the seasons 2018–19 and 2019–20 Justin Danforth will play the NHL next season for the first time in his career.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekäläinensaid on Monday that the club has signed a one-year contract with 28-year-old Danforth.

In Luko’s 115 regular season games, Danforth recorded a power of 45 + 67, and Danforth, who won the points exchange in the 2019-20 season, was chosen as the best player in the League.

For this season, Danforth moved to Vitjaz in the KHL League and points trading continued: sixth on the KHL points exchange with 23 + 32.

“Justin is a talented offensive player with three awesome seasons behind him. We believe he is ready to show his skills in the NHL, ”Kekäläinen said.