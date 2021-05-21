Saturday, May 22, 2021
Hockey Kazakhstan World Cup player has a positive corona test – Lions face team on Sunday

May 21, 2021
The International Hockey Federation says the player is isolated.

International Hockey Association IIHF saysthat more than 2,750 coronavirus tests have been performed on teams at the Men’s World Championships in Riga, Latvia, and one positive test has been found. This is a Kazakh player. Finland will face Kazakhstan in their second match on Sunday.

The Kazakh player is set in isolation. The IIHF says that during the tournament, in the “bubble” of the teams, the teams are tested every three days.

Finland will open its tournament against the United States on Saturday.

