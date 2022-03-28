Hockey Kasperi Kapanen opened Pittsburgh’s goals – then the Russian star player’s hat trick and seven other goals were born

Pittsburgh knocked down the Detroit Red Wings as early as 11-2.

Finnish striker Kasperi Kapanen hit Pittsburgh Penguins ’first goal of the night in hockey in the NHL, and the home club’s goal scorers didn’t have to end at all after that.

Pittsburgh knocked down the Detroit Red Wings away as many as 11-2. The Detroit scored two goals in the second round, leaving five goals in the hosts ’account.

The point king of the match was the Russian of Pittsburgh Yevgeny Malkinwho, in addition to his hat trick, was building the club ‘s second star player Sidney Crosbyn with Bryan Rustin the success of the second batch.

Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen took his club to the 2-1 lead just over three and a half minutes after Nazem Kadri had leveled the situation against the Minnesota Wild at the start of the third inning.

However, Rantanen ‘s success was last for the team, and Ryan Hartman The 2-2 goal took the extra time. The winning goal was struck Kevin Fiala, when the overtime was only played for 15 seconds. Minnesota took the win 3-2.

The win was the sixth in a row for Minnesota.

Tennessee In Nashville, the home team Predators defeated the away team Philadelphia Flyers 5–4.

In the opening round, Philadelphia took the lead to 2-0, but Nashville scored four goals in the second set of six goals. Finnish striker Mikael Granlund was building two goals out of four.

The third batch ended in a 4-4 situation. The match was decided second in the last minute Tanner Jeannotin paint.

Finnish hammer Hair Saros defeated Nashville in a goal from 23 shots 19.

In New Jersey, the home team Devils took a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The king of the match was New Jersey Jack Hughes with two goals.

Finnish striker from Montreal Jesse Ylönen was feeding his teammates Josh Anderson a second set of goals with which the Montrealist reduced the situation to 2-1. In the third installment Rem Pitlick took Montreal alongside New Jersey and the match dragged on to overtime as well as a winning shot race.

The Winnipeg Jets took a win over Arizona Coyotes, who were away, in an extended match. The Canadian club won the coyote with 2-1 goals. Winnipeg’s first goal was under construction at the end of the opening round Ville Heinola.

For Arizona, the match was already the fifth consecutive no-win.

Overtime was also visited in New York when the Rangers hosted the Buffalo Sabers in Madison Square Garden.

The first two goals of the match hit New York Frank Vatrano. Vatrano scored his first goal of the evening with a time of 3.59 in the Game Clock and the next 18 seconds immediately after the first. Two-goal Vatrano was also the goal scorer of the match.

Buffalon Jeff Skinner hit the final half of the final with 4-4 goals in the second half of the match and the winning goal finally hit New York K’Andre Miller, when the overtime was behind for about two minutes.

In Toronto, the home club Maple Leafs took a 5-2 home win over the Florida Panthers.

Toronto, which had swung the net twice, lost the most goals in the second round To John Tavares. The only Finnish power point in the match was Florida Eetu Luostarinen input by Ryan Lomberg finished to finish.

The New York Islanders lost their home ice when the away team Tampa Bay Lightning took the win 4-1.