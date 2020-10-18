Hockey Kasperi Kapa, ​​who has moved to Pittsburgh, will be reconciled to the top chain alongside Sidney Crosby

The Penguins booked Kapanen in the first round six years ago, but only now will a place in the club open.

Finnish striker Kasperi Kapanen was born in late August in a six-player deal from Toronto to Pittsburgh and is now being reconciled with Captain Sidney Crosbyn with the same chain.

Crosby and Jake Guentzel are getting Kapas from the right side to be a cool player if I follow the sports director Jim Rutherford thoughts come true.

“We really hope we get the right kind of chemistry for Sid’s chain,” Rutherford said on the NHL website. Rutherford talked about the patterns of the Penguins on the SiriusXM radio channel.

“He (Crosby) has had very good chemistry with Guentzel for a while and it continues. But to get the right winger that works, we hope Kapanen is right for it. ”

Rutherford believes that Kapanen, 24, ‘s speed and skill to get on the puck would be of good value when Crosby, 33, splits his passes.

“The mere fact that I am planned to play in one of those places is a great tribute to me,” Kapanen said, referring to the possibility of playing as a center forward as well. Yevgeny Malkin with.

“I want to be excellent and come to camp ready to play,” Kapanen said on the NHL website.

Pittsburgh booked Kapanen in the first round of 2014, but in the Penguins he didn’t have time to play once when he was traded for a player deal to Toronto.

It took a long time before Kapanen rose from the Toronto farm team to become a permanent player on the NHL side. For the first three seasons, Kapanen ran between the famous Maple Leafs and the AHL club Marlies. The movement was facilitated by teams practicing in the same hall in the suburbs of Toronto.

In the last two seasons, Kapanen played in the NHL alone, but the club did little to succeed. In the late summer playoffs, the Toronto sky broke against Columbus.

Only the reference to Kapase and Crosby in the same chain sounds like an ash story of Finnish hockey. Crosby has won so much in hockey that the list doesn’t fit in one or two columns.

Crosby’s biggest accomplishments are two Olympic golds, three Stanley Cup championships and a playfully spectacular 2015 World Championship taken at the Czech World Championships.

In three At the Stanley Cup, Crosby has twice been selected as the most valuable player in the playoffs. Twice he has also been voted the best player in the NHL regular season.

Kapanen has also won in his career. He scored the final goal in the final of the Youth World Championships against Russia at the 2016 Home Games.