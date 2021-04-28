Thursday, April 29, 2021
Hockey Kaski scored the championship goal – Avangard Omsk received a credit from TsSKA and won the KHL Gagarin Cup

April 28, 2021
Oliwer Kaski and Ville Pokka celebrate the KHL championship.

Avangard Omsk has won the Hockey KHL Championship, the Gagarin Cup. It defeated TsSKA 1-0 in the sixth final and won the final series 4-2.

A 1-0 victory for the match was scored by the defender at the end of the opening round Oliwer Kasken from the input Sergei Toltshinski.

In addition to Kaske, another Finnish defender played in the Avangard championship team Ville Pokka.

The KHL Championship was the first in Avangard history. TsSKA defended the championship from 2019, when it beat Avangard in the finals 4-0.

