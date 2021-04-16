Hockey Kärpät knocked out Sport’s co-goals, KooKoo staged an exciting show in Tampere

Kärpät and Ilves advanced to the League semi-finals.

The puck giant The flies begin to warm up at the same rate as the air. Kärpät knocked out Vaasa Sport in Oulu 3–1 and went to the semi-finals with goals 7-3.

Golden Helmet Cody Kunyk and Jussi Jokinen struck the goals in the man’s opening round and the tone began to clear. Sport got into too difficult a task.

KooKoo staged a giant match against Ilve in Tampere and rose to three levels in just two innings after losing the first match with three goals.

In the third installment, KooKoo ‘s concentration weakened slightly and Matias Myttynen and Eemeli Finland settled matches. Rarely do you see such lucky losers when KooKoo won the match 3-2, but Ilves went on to score 6-4.

Flies victory knows that the team will face Helsinki IFK when the playoffs get to full speed.

The lynx will receive Luko and the series will start in Rauma on Monday.

When The flies are starting to find their game, meaning the team’s veterans are coming out. Juhamatti Aaltonen, 35, scored an important goal in the Vaasa match, Jokinen, 38, in both matches.

Jokinen didn’t need much space as he cut in front of the goal and lifted another goal from Friday’s knuckle in Friday’s match. That’s when the overall score tore to 6-2 and the match started to get the last songs of its story.

Bravely Sport tried to play. At the beginning of the match, the people of Vaasa rushed on, as did the second moment. Pushing is still easier than finishing the goals and it showed the difference.

No skill was found in the sport to punch the puck in the bag at the end of the control periods. At times, the Flies didn’t need a bounce as the puck hit the finish line. It was a skill, not a luck.

Aaltonen murmured after the Vaasa game that Kärpät let Sport in the game in vain. Aaltonen was more satisfied in Oulu.

“Good feeling, good game was played. We hope to keep the tendon taut, ”Aaltonen said in a field break interview after 40 minutes of play.

The season of flies has been wavy. Good matches have been followed by a couple of weak or mediocre. In the regular season, Kärpät managed to beat Luko, HIFK, TPS and Tappara, or four tops, at least once.

The team has a lot of potential and it will be revealed against IFK whether all the intricacies will come out when the resistance hardens quite perfectly compared to Sport.

The lynx Matias Myttynen’s goal and reduction against KooKoo 1–3 was not only great but also restored Ilves’ faith in the rest.

A small fairway opened downstairs in KooKoo and Myttynen hit it. He slid in front of the goal and lifted the puck from the knuckle to the ceiling.

In the match series between Ilves and KooKoo, the excitement of playing from the joint goals came true. The flies and Sport had such a big level difference that no form of play would have saved Sport.