Hockey Kari Piiroinen, the bronze champion of the Young Lions World Championships, returns to Tappara

There was one League match in Turku.

Keeper Kari Piiroinen will return from the Turku Ball Club on February 7 to Tappara. Piiroinen, 19, is a Tappara contract player who has played for TuTo Mest this season and a loan for TPS.

Tappara wanted Piiroinen back Dominik Hrachovinan after the national team invitation. During his more than two weeks of TPS washing, Piiroinen got one men’s hockey league match on his account.

“Situations live fast and you also have to be able to adapt to them. We recognized the possibility of this option in connection with Kari’s loan agreement, and now that option has also materialized, ”TPS’s Sports Director Rauli Urama said in a press release.

According to Urama, TPS is mapping the replenishment for its goalkeeper department.

Piiroinen was the number one fight against the Young Lions at the World Championships for under-20s, which ended in January, where Finland reached bronze.