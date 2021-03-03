Hockey Kapanen led Pittsburgh to victory

Kapanen scored two goals in the match.

Hockey In the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins Kasperi Kapanen managed to score two goals. Pittsburgh defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2.

No goals were scored in the first round. In the second set, the Flyers went 1-0, after which Kapanen was released. He scored his team’s first two goals. The second break was in the Penguins 3-1 lead.

In the third installment of Philadelphia JoelFarabee got the puck to repeat the Penguins net. However, the Penguins managed to increase their lead by two more goals.