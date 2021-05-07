Hockey Kapanen joined the Pittsburgh finish line

Pittsburgh’s Kasperi Kapanen reached 1 + 1 power points in the match.

Hockey In the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins took the win in their home trough against the Buffalo Sabers. The bouncy match ended with a score of 8-2.

The king of the game was Pittsburgh Jeff Carter, who scored a total of four goals. However, Carter’s first goal in the opening round was close to being defeated when Buffalo’s Finnish defender Rasmus Ristolainen was against the puck at the finish.

The puck had just had time to cross the finish line when Ristolainen fired it back into the game. The game had time to continue for almost another minute until it was suspended and the goal was approved after review.

Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen reached 1 + 1 power points in the match. Kapanen’s goal in the third set was also the last in the match. Buffalon Ristolainen scored two assists in the match.

Toronto Maple Leafs also took the home win when the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. Of the Finns, Montreal succeeded in scoring Artturi Lehkonen, who scored 4 to 2 at the start of the third set.

Toronto Auston Matthews concluded the match with the team’s fifth goal. Meanwhile, Matthews scored his 40th goal during the season, it is reported On the NHL website.

The Boston Bruins, who defeated the New York Rangers 4-0, also won the home round.