Hockey KalPa canceled the ice practice and left the campfire among the team – the final place in the Women’s League

HIFK dropped bitterly from the Women’s League finals. There was a long video review at the end of the solution game.

KalPa – HIFK 3–1, wins 3–2

Sword rose from the brink to the Women’s League finals. HIFK, which won 2–0 sets, lost the fifth and decisive semi-final in Kuopio with 3–1 goals.

The final series between Kiekko-Espoo and KalPa starts in Espoo on Saturday. HIFK plays bronze against Ilves.

The people of Kuopio used a special constant to translate the semi-finals.

“When we were in the series with a loss of 2–0, we lifted the ice and held such a small moment together. We kind of started the whole series from scratch. We went to the island on the ice of Kallavesi and sat by the campfire, ”the coach Marjo Voutilainen said.

Sword scored the opening goal of the match again with undercutting. Emma Knight toured Athena Locatellin handsome and lifted the puck from high speed to the back corner. The decisive 3-1 hit was struck four minutes before the end Elisa Holopainen.

With 16 seconds left in the game, HIFK managed to finish the puck to the finish. The judges set out to check the situation on video. The review took a long time, but in the end, even the last spark of hope for the people of Helsinki went out when the narrowing paint was not approved.

“Annoying on behalf of the team. We put everything in the league, but we couldn’t do that better, and that just now has to be accepted. It was now our destiny to experience those bitter feelings. It wasn’t enough, ”HIFK’s coach Saara Niemi annoyed.

“KalPa’s spiritual edge and experience were stronger. We were not yet ready to take the final seat. ”

Another at the end of the game, the game was at a turning point. HIFK’s Clara Rozier and KalPan Tanja Niskanen collided at a rapid pace in the midfield and Niskanen injured himself.

Despite the injury, the KalPa player was sentenced to a penalty for an illegal tackle. Coaches from Kuopio Marjo Voutilainen and Lauri Saari wondered how the verdict might turn against them.

Although the feelings were warm, Saari kept his temper and illuminated faith in his underpowered players.

“Let’s take care, let’s take care!” he encouraged out loud.

And KalPahan took care. Liisa Kastikainen under the leadership, the team blocked several shots and survived a four-minute milling break without a setback.

HIFK’s Saara Niemi was selected as the Women’s League coach of the year on Tuesday. Despite a semi-final loss, he led his team to a successful season.

The team is still hungry for the bronze medal game.

“We took our grief with the team and went through the pain together. We decided that we would be even stronger here, even though that dream of a final place and a Finnish championship was not achieved. ”