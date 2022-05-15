Monday, May 16, 2022
Hockey Kaleva: Saku Mäenalanen of Leijonien, who fought at the World Cup opening, will leave Kärpi

May 15, 2022
Saku Mäenalanen exercises his options.

15.5. 22:20

Olympic gold medalist Saku Mäenalanen leaves Oulu Flies, says Kaleva. Mäenalanen tells the newspaper that he is exercising the foreign option included in his contract.

The striker, who signed a three-year deal with the Flies last summer, would have had two contract years left in his contract.

“I have informed Kärpi that I am exercising my option abroad,” says Mäenalanen in Kaleva.

At the World Championships, Mäenalanen, 27, has formed a four-chain chain that is also familiar from the Olympics. Hannes Björnisen and Marko Anttilan with.

According to Mäenalasen, head coach Lauri Marjamäki and Director of Development Lasse Kukkonen have not settled in the transverse rollers in the transfer.

“They have given peace of mind. I made the decision at an early stage, ”says Mäenalanen.

Mäenalasen the new address is likely to be found in Sweden or Switzerland, but the attacker says he still wants to keep open the possibility of leaving for North America.

Nashville’s Fifth Round reserve played a total of 34 NHL matches in Carolina Hurricanes in the 2018–19 season, but then returned to the KHL Jokers.

At the opening of the Lions World Championships on Friday, Mäenalanen fought in Norway Magnus Brekken with. Mäenalanen said that the fight was his first puck in the puck.

