Hockey Kaleva: Five corona infections detected in the Lions Malmö team

Finland three players and two members of the team representing the hockey EHT tournament in Malmö have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, a doctor in Sweden as the Lions’ doctor Matti Lehtovirta said In the Kaleva.

“The current situation is that infections have been detected in a total of three players and two members of the team staff,” Lehtovirta said.

Medical according to the entire Lion team has been instructed to undergo corona tests in their home communities, even in the absence of symptoms.

“In my opinion, infections have also been found in other teams,” Lehtovirta said.

As early as Monday, the Hockey Association reported a coronavirus infection in one player. All team members were then quarantined, the length of which was left to be determined by the local infectious disease authorities.