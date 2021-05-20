Hockey Kalervo Kummola: The transfer of the World Cup away from Belarus is a silent topic in the IIHF board

Coronary pandemic during which news of canceled and postponed sporting events has become commonplace, as well as the fact that games run like an autopilot in empty arenas with spectators of cardboard or virtual reflections and a noise of audience noise recorded by a dishwasher. But the World Hockey Championships, which start on Friday in Riga, are exceptional, even in exceptional circumstances.

The Games were originally supposed to be played in Latvia and Belarus, but after a long hesitation, the International Hockey Federation IIHF took the Games out of Belarus, led by Alexander Lukashenko has rolled out his political opponents as rudely as opponents in his own show hockey matches.

“It was a good thing when it comes to human rights. If the Games had been held in Belarus, there would have been hassles and both the opposition and Lukashenko would have taken advantage of the Games. I hope they find a solution, ”IIHF Vice President Kalervo Kummola says about moving the Games.

Modern the doctrines of decision-making underline that the decision-making process must not be judged solely on the basis of the outcome, as the consequences can be influenced by many things that are not known at the time of decision-making or under the control of decision-makers. A decision can be well made, even if the consequences are negative.

How does Kummola now assess the decision made by IIHF 2017 to host the World Championships in Latvia and Belarus?

“At that time, Belarus had a calmer situation, and the World Cup 2014 was held there. We (Finland) were also looking for the World Cup at the time. I was not very enthusiastic, because I wanted more time for the new hall in Tampere. Belarus applied for the World Cup. alone, but [IIHF:n puheenjohtaja Rene] Fasel went there and advised them that you have no chance against Finland alone, but take Latvia with you so they could succeed, ”Kummola replies.

Kummola says he has come back to completion even after it has been made.

“I remember very well when they got the Games by a two-vote majority and the President of the Latvian Hockey Union spoke about countries without borders. I said it has a big border, the EU and a big unknown. I have reminded him a few times.”

There has been a lot of talk in this millennium about organizing major sporting events in countries that trample on human rights. However, the change in the media and the public statements of more and more athletes seemed to go a long way from sports organizations through their ears without leaving a trace.

“If sports organizations start to wake up. Countries that violate human rights are diligently looking for competitions and trying to justify their activities. In the future, these should be thought about in advance. The situation in Russia and China is not good,” says Kummola.

Decision making mistakes can be learned, but it will require reconsideration. According to Kummola, however, the issue of Belarus has not been discussed in the IIHF board since the Games were completely transferred to Latvia.

“Actually, it hasn’t been discussed at all, this is a silent topic. Not a word has been spoken. It was such a difficult thing for some,” Kummola says.

For some?

“At least for Fasel. But the distance between us has returned to normal,” Kummola replies.

Under the leadership of its Swiss chairman, Fasel, the IIHF has strengthened its relationship with the NHL and occasionally involved NHL players in the Olympics. Fasel is also the first person to become a member of the International Olympic Committee on hockey, but he also personifies a feature that unites international sports organizations and authoritarian states: power is concentrated on one person and those close to him.

And the leader is in no hurry to give way. Fasel, 71, has led the IIHF for 27 years.

“It’s a problem,” Kummola admits without hesitation.

“Now there has been a change that in the future the same person cannot be the chairman for more than nine years. The future chairman is also no longer full-time, but only receives daily allowances. It is a big change, but it is in place,” says Kummola.

Kummola, 75, has been a member of the IIHF Board since 1998 and Vice – Chairman since 2003. In his autobiography published last year, he said he was leaving to run for the presidency in 2008.

In the book, Kummola says that the initiative to challenge IIHF chairman Rene Fasel had just come from Russia. Kummola also says that the Nordic countries, North America and the Czech Republic have supported his candidacy.

The campaign was to be launched at an informal meeting in Stockholm in 2008, but the night before the meeting, Kummola says he has received a call from the chairman of the Russian Hockey Association. From Vladislav Tretyak.

“Tretjak was very sorry to have to say that sorry Kale, he will not be able to attend the meeting because he had been ordered to come to the ‘most holy place.’

Kummola believes that behind the order was the Russian state leadership.

“I interpreted it to be the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin. At the same time, I realized that the Russian Hockey Federation could not be overthrowing Fasel, who was a member of the International Olympic Committee’s bureau, strongly influencing Russia’s winning the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, ”Kummola continues in the book.

Fasel’s connections to Putin attracted attention in the spring of 2018, when Fasel attended Putin’s inauguration during the World Cup.