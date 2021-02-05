Hockey Kaapo Kakko was the target of a dangerous tackle and got cold from diving, even the tackler wondered about the verdict

Kakko got an entry point into his account when the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-2.

New York Rangersin Kaapo Kakko played a good match and opened his season pass when Washington Capitals crashed in Thursday’s round with goals 4-2. There is still enough to remember in the match for a completely different reason.

The match was 3–2 in the third set when Kakko started to pass Brendan Dillonia. The rooster threw past through the edge of the puck and tried to pass by himself from the other side.

Dillon did not stay in the movement, but struggled with Kako in a dangerous way. Dillon stretched his legs so that the men’s knees hit each other.

Kakko survived the situation fortunately without injury, but not without cooling down.

The jury saw Kako dive, that is, fish in the cold. Dillon, who received the ice earned from the camping, gestured to Kako from the ice rink asking about diving and shook his head on the confusing ice.