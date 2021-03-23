Hockey Kaapo Kakko got through the dry season – scored two goals in the Rangers home win

The Montreal Army and Kotkaniemi were set in the corona protocol.

Hockey Finnish striker in the NHL Kaapo Kakko scored eight games across the pointless tube while scoring two goals in the New York Rangers home win. The Buffalo Sabers crashed in Madison Square Garden in numbers 3-5.

Kako’s previous NHL goal had been a whopping 19 matches. The scores for the season are 4 + 2 = 6.

The first set was goalless, and at the start of the second set, Buffalo took the lead to 1-0. For a long time, the beak of the New Yorkers didn’t bark, because after three minutes, Kakko got the puck in the Buffalo net. Artemi Panarinin from the input.

Panarin circled Sabers’ goal behind and fed Kako, who steered his team into the equalizer from a tight angle.

Kakko scored another goal with less than a minute left.

Buffalo has now lost 14 matches to the tube.

Sebastian Aho in turn, scored two goals as Carolina Hurricanes knocked out the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 3-0.

Aho was involved in his team’s first goal with Brady Skjel got a puck in the Columbus net. Skjel’s goal was the only one in the first set.

In the second set, Hurricanes increased their lead by two goals. Aho was feeding the last of them.

With Columbus paint Joonas Korpisalo caught the puck 25 times. 28 shots were fired per Finnish guard. Korpisalon with a Carolean colleague Alex Nedeljkovic stopped the puck 19 times.

The Finnish star of Columbus also skated on the ice Patrik Lainewho missed points. Laine had 18 minutes played.

Edmonton The encounter between the Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens had to be postponed due to the corona actions of the league.

Two players from Montreal, Finns Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, was placed in the league’s coronavirus protocol, writes the sports channel ESPN. According to the media, Armia and Kotkaniemi are the first players on the team to be entered in the protocol.

Absences associated with the coronavirus can be due to many reasons, such as a positive coronary test or close contact with the infected person.