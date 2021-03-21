Hockey Kaapo Kähkönen’s nine-match winning streak is a dull end in Colorado

Mikko Rantanen scored and Joonas Donskoi scored two.

Hockey In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche was a rude host to the Minnesota Wild. Colorado knocked out Minnesota’s goals 6-0 and at the same time ended the away team’s Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen a nine-match winning streak.

Colorado power players were Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskogwho both scored three points. MacKinnon scored three goals and Landeskog scored one and scored two hits. About Finnish players in Colorado Mikko Rantanen scored one goal and Joonas Donskoi bait two. Rantanen has now scored 10 points (5 + 5) in the last five matches.

“We lost this match in all areas. We didn’t succeed in any of the last two games, ”the Minnesota coach Dean Evason said after the match On the NHL website.

Minnesota also lost to Colorado on Friday. Kähkönen did not play in the match.

“I think the only positive thing about this match was the third set, but we didn’t play it well enough either,” Evason continued.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar praised the success of his team on the NHL website on a broad front.

“I like the fact that our whole team is playing a good puck. We didn’t have weak loops, ”Bednar glowed.

The reigning champions Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1. Chicago Finnish goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen was not in turn this time.

San Jose Sharks in the ranks against the St. Louis Blues Antti from Suomela became the 55th Finnish player of the season in the NHL. This is a record number of Finns. In the previous two seasons, 49 Finnish players have played in the NHL.

Of the Finns who played in the NHL this season, 44 have been field players and 11 goalkeepers.

Suomela, who played in the NHL for the third season, had played 47 matches in the NHL before the match of the night with 4 + 11 points. In his debut this season, Suomela missed points and clocked ice time for almost 12 minutes. However, the match ended in a 5-2 win for St. Louis. St. Louis played as a goalkeeper Ville Husso, which stopped 29 shots. Finnish defender of St. Louis Niko Mikkola was not in the lineup.

In the encounter between Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets, Columbus won 3–2 after a winning shot. Patrik Laine baited one hit in regular time and also succeeded in his attempt in a winning shot contest. Carolina Sebastian Aho missed points and Teuvo Teräväinen was on the side due to a concussion.

Arizona Coyotesin keeper Antti Raanta defeated 27 times as Arizona won the Anaheim Ducks 5-1. Defender of Anaheim Jani Hakanpää missed points.

Dallas Stars claimed a 3-0 away win over the Detroit Red Wings. About the Finns of Dallas Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz fed Ty Dellandrean scored by 3-0. An experienced Finnish center in Detroit Valtteri Filppulan fate was to sit in the auditorium.

Edmonton Oilers knocked out the Winnipeg Jets 4–2 in the final set thanks to Kiri as the team scored three goals. Finnish striker Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi baited Edmonton 2–2 leveling paint. With the Finnish goalkeeper of Edmonton Mikko Koskinen was the flute.