Hockey Kaapo Kähkönen’s fights winged Minnesota’s winning stance – “He finds ways to keep the puck out of the goal, which ignites the team”

Husso, who fought for the victory for St. Louis, got between the poles for the second time this week.

Kaapo Kähkönen won the encounter between two Finnish fighters when Minnesota Wild softened Antti Raannan Arizona Coyotes 5-1 in NHL hockey. Kähkönen blocked the 24/25 puck and took his sixth consecutive victory while in the opening lineup.

“Kaapo did many important fights. He finds ways to keep the puck out of the finish line, igniting the team, ”the Minnesota head coach Dean Evason praised his opponents in an interview posted on the club’s Twitter.

During his six-match winning streak, Kähkönen has blocked 152 of the 162 discs.

Minnesota took the reins in the match already in the opening round, where it scored three goals. It faced Arizona for the first time this season, but will continue against the same opponent.

Arizona head coach Rich Tocchet said a few players admitted their own misery to him after the match.

“This is a team game, but we were vaccinated by the fact that 4-5 players played poorly,” Tocchet said on Twitter, hoping his players would look in the mirror.

Raanta blocked the 22/27 puck with his goal.

Chicago Blackhawksin Kevin Lankinen and the Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask were on rest from the fight, but with a goal from St. Louis Blues Ville Husso rejected an overtime win over the King of Los Angeles. The match ended 3-2 Mike Hoffman scored a winning goal in 61.30. In overtime, St. Louis spun the game with four against three after Husson skated due to a penalty transferred to substitution.

“Both teams played well. It’s good that we managed to equalize at the end of the third set and score a winning goal in extra time, ”Husso, who highlighted the team’s best, repeated on the club’s Twitter.

Husso started with a goal for the second time this week, which helped with the fight.

“I was ready from the start,” Husso, who fought 28 times, said.

In the ranks of the Kings attacker Rasmus Kupari debuted in the NHL. The 2018 first round booking Copper was on the ice for just over ten minutes and won five starts out of seven.