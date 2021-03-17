Hockey Kaapo Kähkönen wins ninth consecutive victory and again zero game: “One goalkeeper can’t do everything”

Minnesota Wild has risen to the top of the hockey NHL and the Finnish goalkeeper can also be thanked for his success. Kaapo from Kähkö.

The night before Wednesday, Kähkönen reset Arizona Coyotes when he stopped the puck 31 times. Minnesota beat Arizona 3-0.

For Kähkönen, the victory was already the ninth in a row and the draw was the second of the last three matches.

“One the goalkeeper can’t do all the work this year. It just doesn’t work that way. So we have supported each other. Cam Talbot has also fought well. I think the situation is great for the team, ”Kähkönen said of the NHL website.

The statistics are praised by Kähkö, 24, on his behalf. The Finnish newcomer has started 15 matches and won as many as 12. The experienced NHL goalkeeper Talbot, 33, has started 12 matches and won six of them.

“It’s great to see teammates playing well. You want everyone to play well, and that’s how we can win games, ”Kähkönen opened the goal of two goalkeepers fighting in Minnesota. website.

Minnesota advanced to the NHL playoffs for six consecutive seasons in 2013-18. In the second year, the team was left out of the playoffs and didn’t even figure out last summer’s playoff qualifier.

Now the team is second in the Western Division and well on its way to the playoffs when the Regular Season is halfway through.