Hockey Jypin’s star Robert Rooba told how he terminated his contract to move to KHL – plans to take a lasting memory from Russia

The runner-up in the league’s regular season goal exchange exercised the KHL option and moved to Severstal Cherepovets.

Hockey Best scorer in Jyp, last place in the league regular season Robert Rooba says In an interview on KHL’s website, he left Jyväskylä.

In March, Estonian striker Rooba signed a one-year extension with Jyp. Last week, he moved to Severstal in Cherepovets.

“My contract had a KHL option. That was the most important thing for me. I wasn’t so worried about a salary or anything like that, I told my agent I wanted a KHL option, ”Rooba says.

“When the opportunity came, I wanted to take it. If this had not happened, I would have been happy to play in Jyväskylä. ”

Rooba, 27, factory in the regular season 59 matches score 30 + 11 = 41. He finished second on the Aces League goal exchange for Aces Sebastian Wännström (33) after.

Winning world champion at KHL Ak Bars in Kazan Jarkko Immonen didn’t just reminisce about his KHL years in Jyp’s locker room despite Rooba’s inquiries.

“He knew I followed KHL very much and loved KHL stuff, so he sometimes asked how his old friends like [Danis] Zaripovilla goes. ”

The love for KHL will also be seen on Rooba’s skin in the future. He has tattooed on his body personal memories and stories of his life.

“I’m pretty sure there will be something on my skin at some point that reminds me of my time in Russia,” Rooba says.

In the league Representing Jyp and the Espoo Blues, Rooba has played 361 matches in the regular season in the League with a power of 78 + 45 = 123 and 18 games in the playoffs with a power of 0 + 3 = 3.