Hockey Jyp will continue layoffs for its coaches until the end of March

The third co-operation negotiations were already held in Jyväskylä.

Hockey Jyp. From Jyväskylä, who plays in the league, says on their websitethat team coaches Pekka Tirkkonen and Ari Santanen are laid off until the end of March.

Tirkkonen and Santanen were laid off in October. The league regular season was originally scheduled to end by the end of March, but the break due to the coronavirus means games will continue until the April side.

Jyp also said an agreement has been reached with the players on pay cuts for the rest of the season. The co-operation negotiations were the third of the season for the club.