No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Jyp will continue layoffs for its coaches until the end of March

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 27, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The third co-operation negotiations were already held in Jyväskylä.

Hockey Jyp. From Jyväskylä, who plays in the league, says on their websitethat team coaches Pekka Tirkkonen and Ari Santanen are laid off until the end of March.

Tirkkonen and Santanen were laid off in October. The league regular season was originally scheduled to end by the end of March, but the break due to the coronavirus means games will continue until the April side.

Jyp also said an agreement has been reached with the players on pay cuts for the rest of the season. The co-operation negotiations were the third of the season for the club.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

7 Pakistani army personnel killed in Balochistan, Imran Khan accuses India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.