Hockey JYP cut their losing streak in seven matches at the expense of Jukuri – Sport’s veteran striker finally opened his goal account

JYP has won all three encounters of the season against the Jukers in regular time. In Tampere, on the other hand, Sport was once again an overwhelming resistance to Tappara.

JYP cut their losing streak in the league for seven matches on Tuesday, knocking down the Jukurit 4-0.

The opening goal of the match was the responsibility of a 17-year-old defender Aleksi Malinen. For the defender who played his fourth match in the League, the hit was the first of his career. The other character had played the zero game Markus Ruusu, for which there were 26 protests.

“Malinen is an extremely talented player with a great future ahead. The overall level of play was staggering for him, ”joined JYP’s coaching team Mikko Viitanen sums.

Jukurien the title time in the match was in the second set. JYP only had to relieve the pressure with long discs, but the people of Mikkeli couldn’t find a way to score. When Jukurit did not score, JYP hit twice towards the end of the round.

“Yesterday was a good game, today not so much. On the mental side, there were problems with how individuals prepare to struggle. The opponent was lustful, which was also reflected in the scoreboard, ”said Jukuri’s head coach, who referred to Monday’s Lukko victory. Marko Kauppinen thought.

Evening in the second match, Tappara was not able to take three points from Vaasan Sport even in the fourth mutual hockey league match of the season. The away team Sport took a 3–0 victory in Tampere.

In the first encounter Rasmus Reijola played the playoffs, and Sport took a two-point victory. Tuesday was Niko Hovisen it is the turn to keep the goal clean when Sport wins 3-0.

The zero game was 19th for Hovinen’s long career. The first came in September 2008, when Pelicans overturned HPK 1-0.

“I didn’t remember that, but the most important thing is always three points and a win. Sure, when you keep zero, at least you can survive the overtime. It was played sacrificially and the wefts were blocked well, ”Hovinen said.

Tappara was the closest to scoring Jiří Smejkal, who was facing a half-empty paint at the start of the second batch. However, the shot hit Hovinen’s racket and the puck bounced over the goal.

“I was just trying to get something in front of the puck. Once around, ”Hovinen admitted.

Winning goal made Roope Talaja by directing in front of the paint. The finish was the first of the season for Talaja, who scored 22 goals in the 2018–19 season.

Tappara won 6–5 in Vaasa in November, and at the beginning of December Sport won his second home game 4–2.