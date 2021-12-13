Hockey Juuse Saros defeated Nashville in a draw against the New York Rangers

St. Louis Ville Husso is still sidelined due to a lower body injury.

Nashville Predators took his fifth win in the tube as the team took a 1-0 away win over the New York Rangers in the hockey NHL.

At the Nashville goal, the Finnish goalkeeper secured the tie Hair Saros, who blocked a total of 32 shots in the match.

Saros has now challenged two of the last five games in Nashville. In total, he has conceded just nine goals in the last six games, NHL.com says.

Against Rangers in the only goal succeeded Philip Tomasino, which hit the puck in the net at the beginning of the second batch.

Finnish strikers in Nashville Mikael Granlund and Eeli Tolvanen did not reach the power points, although the minutes of the game were both closer to 20.

Finnish representation of the New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko was on the ice for just over 12 minutes.

St. Louis Blues got a tutu loss in their home scoops when Anaheim Ducks won an overtime match 3–2.

Anaheim led the game 1-0 after the first set, but in the first half of the third round, St. Louis had taken the lead with a score of 2-1.

The hero of the match was Anaheim Troy Terry, which took his team to the levels in the second half of the third set. Extra time over the counter attack, Terry was awarded a free kick just over the game.

The Finns of St. Louis had a defender on the ice Niko Mikkola, who got more than 23 minutes of play time but missed power points. Keeper Ville Husso still suffers from a lower body injury he suffered last week from a match against the Florida Panthers.

The St. Louis finish was Jon Gillies, who played their first NHL match since 2018. The Gillies blocked a total of 36 shots.

Mikko Rantanen three points were lost to the points account as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Florida Panthers 3–2 at home.

Colorado paint cannon Andre Burakovsky reached the first hat of his NHL career in the match, and Rantanen was the scorer in all of Burakovsky’s goals.

Florida was playing again without its captain when Alexander Barkov was sidelined due to a new injury he received last week. Barkov was out of the ice for eight matches due to a knee injury and was immediately injured again in his return match.

Florida’s other Finnish reinforcements on the field Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Olli Juolevi were left without power points.

The Vegas Golden Knights also took the win in their home trough. The match ended with a 6-4 match against Minnesota Wild.